Tesla to push for 6,000 Model 3 cars per week by end-June, Musk says

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) +2.2% after-hours following a report that Model 3 production is expected to climb to 6K cars per week by the end of June, according to an internal email obtained by automotive news website Electrek.

“As part of the drive towards 6K, all Model 3 production at Fremont will move to 24/7 operations. This means that we will be adding another shift to general assembly, body and paint,” CEO Elon Musk wrote, adding that TSLA would hire ~400 people per week for several weeks.

TSLA had said previously that it was targeting 5K Model 3 cars per a week by the end of Q2, but "we cannot have a number with no margin for error," Musk said.

Musk also said TSLA will be “far more rigorous” about expenditures, with any expenses or sets of related expenses that reach more than $1M to be on hold until he “explicitly” approves.