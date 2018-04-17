Telecom Italia takes on Elliott value plan, says it rejected options

Telecom Italia (NYSE:TI) has posted a presentation where it takes on the alternative value creation plan offered by activist Elliott Funds, "whose main driver is a significant reduction in the perimeter of TIM."

Management's plan ("the right way to address the industrial transformation of the company") is well on track, the company says, while Elliott's plan offers a "radical reduction" of the asset perimeter based on fixed network deconsolidation, further reducing the company's stake in Inwit including a total sale, and selling control of Sparkle.

Those Elliott suggestions had already been carefully evaluated and left out of management's plan, it says, with the exception of further exploring potential options for Sparkle. Most of Elliott's plan is "premature/not feasible."

Asset disposals and premature significant shareholder distributions could undermine an effort to return to investment-grade ratings, management says.