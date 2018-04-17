BlackRock buying credit-focused Tennenbaum Capital

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) is buying Tennenbaum Capital Partners, a multi-strategy investment management firm focused on middle market performing credit and special situation credit opportunities.

Terms weren't disclosed. Los Angeles-based TCP has about $9B of committed client capital and a team of more than 80.

TCP will become a wholly owned subsidiary with the deal and remain the investment adviser of TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC). All five TCP partners are sticking with the firm.

The deal complements BlackRock's Global Credit business, the company says, with "seasoned investment talent and a strong long-term track record at a time when clients are increasingly turning to private credit as a higher-yielding alternative to traditional fixed income allocations."

The deal's expected to close in Q3.