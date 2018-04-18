Trump rules out rejoining the TPP?

Recently considering the possibility of re-entering the TPP, President Trump said he now doesn't think it would be a good idea for the world's largest economy.

"I don't like the deal for the United States. Too many contingencies and no way to get out if it doesn’t work," he wrote in a tweet. "Bilateral deals are far more efficient, profitable and better for OUR workers."

ETFs: DXJ, EWJ, EWW, EWA, EWC, EWS, MXF, CH, EWM, ECH, EPU, IAF, DBJP, DFJ, ENZL, SGF, AUSE, JOF, EWSS, JPNL, DXJS, MXE, EZJ, JEQ, EWV, CNDA, HEWJ, SCJ, KROO, JPXN, UMX, EWCS, DBMX, EWAS, SMK, DXJH, FCAN, FAUS, QCAN, JHDG, QJPN, DXJF, JPMV, FJP, QAUS, DXJR, DXJT, JPN, QMEX, DXJC, HGJP, HAUD, HFXJ, HJPX, DBAU, HEWW, DDJP, DEWJ, FXJP, GSJY, HEWC, JPNH