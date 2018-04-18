Brexit challenge and the customs union

Theresa May's Brexit strategy faces a renewed threat today as her flagship EU (Withdrawal) Bill returns to Parliament's upper chamber, where a proposal to keep the U.K. in the customs union may pass by more than 50 votes.

If the lower house retains the decision - an arrangement that businesses are eager to keep - and May accepts it, she could risk a leadership challenge and crisis within her own party.

ETFs: FXB, EWU, GBB, DBUK, FKU, EWUS, DXPS, HEWU, QGBR, DGBP, FLGB, UGBP