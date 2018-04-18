Fiesta Restaurant reports preliminary Q1 comparable restaurant sales results

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) reports comparable restaurant sales at Pollo Tropical increased 1.1%, which included a 3.4% increase in average check.

Comparable restaurant sales at Taco Cabana decreased 1.7%, which included an 11.3% decrease in comparable restaurant transactions, partially offset by a 9.6% increase in average check.

Fiesta President and Chief Executive Officer Richard Stockinger said, “Executing our Strategic Renewal Plan continued in full force during the first quarter, and we are encouraged by the improving sales trajectory across our two brands. Pollo Tropical generated its first quarter of positive comparable restaurant sales since the fourth quarter of 2015 and has now experienced four consecutive months of positive comparable restaurant sales through March. Trends at Taco Cabana improved sequentially in March, with a comparable restaurant sales decrease of 0.2% including the negative impact of approximately 0.6% related to the Easter shift.”