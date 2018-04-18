Southwest Airlines confirms fatal accident

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) confirms an accident involving Southwest Airlines Flight 1380 and one fatality as a result of the incident.

The company says the Boeing 737-700 flight made an emergency diversion to Philadelphia International Airport yesterday after the crew reported issues with the number one engine which resulted in damage to the fuselage.

Southwest Airlines officials are in direct contact with the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration to support an immediate, coordinated response to this accident.

LUV +0.65% premarket to $54.62.

Source: Press Release