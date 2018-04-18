Calithera's CB-839 Fast Track'd for advanced kidney cancer

The FDA designates Calithera Biosciences' (NASDAQ:CALA) CB-839 for Fast Track review for the treatment, in combination with Exelixis' (NASDAQ:EXEL) CABOMETYX (cabozantinib), of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma who have received one or two prior lines of therapy, including at least one vascular endothelial growth factor tyrosine kinase inhibitor or a combination of nivolumab (Bristol-Myers Squibb's Opdivo) and ipilimumab (BMY's Yervoy).

Fast Track status provides for more frequent interaction with the FDA review team and a rolling review of the marketing application.

CB-839 is an orally administered inhibitor of an enzyme called glutaminase. It is designed to starve tumor cells of a protein called glutamine, a key nutrient. The rationale is that it may enhance the effects of checkpoint inhibitors and may reverse tumor resistance to checkpoint inhibitors by altering the immune-suppressive microenvironment and promoting an anti-tumor immune response.