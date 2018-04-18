Tailored Brands to launch omnichannel initiative

Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) announces a partnership with Hero to launch a phased rollout of a customer service experience called Men's Wearhouse LIVE! and Jos. A. Bank LIVE!.

The company describes Hero as an innovative start-up that accelerates omnichannel sales for the world's leading retailers by connecting online shoppers live with expert sales associates who are in the physical store.

The retailer reports that it saw an impressive double digit lift in average order value and a dramatic conversion rate during a pilot program last year of the concept.

Source: Press Release