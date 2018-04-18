Elaine Wynn pushes for new faces on Wynn board

Elaine Wynn wants to see new faces on the board at Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN), according to The Wall Street Journal.

In a filing, she asks the company to accept new board nominations even though a deadline has passed.

"Because all of the candidates I nominate would, by definition, be new to the board, they would not be in a position to have their independence questioned due to excessively long tenure—unlike some of the incumbent directors who have served for over 15 years," she says.

The Wynn board is already under pressure due its corporate governance track record and the close ties of several members to Steve Wynn.

