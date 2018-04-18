Morgan Stanley up 2.4% after topping estimates

Q1 net income of $2.7B or $1.45 per share vs. $1.9B and $1 a year ago. ROTCE of 17.2% in Q1.

Institutional Securities pretax income of $2.1B vs. $1.7B a year ago, on revenue o $6.1B vs. $5.2B. Investment banking revenue up $100M to $1.5B. Sales and trading revenue up $900M to $4.4B; fixed income revenue up $200M to $1.9B.

Wealth Management pretax income of $1.2B vs. $973M a year ago. Pretax margin of 26.5%. Asset management revenue up $300M to $2.5B. Transactional revenue of $747M vs. $823M. Net interest income of $1.1B vs. $994M.

About 22M shares of $1.25B of shares bought back during Q1.

