Natural Grocers hikes minimum wage for store employees

Natural Grocers (NYSE:NGVC) announces that it has increased the minimum pay at all company stores to $11 per hour.

The company says the minimum pay increase applies to both part-time and full-time Natural Grocers employees.

"It has always been our policy to offer pay that is above the legally-mandated minimum wage. This increase, when paired with the company's Vitamin Bucks program, sets Natural Grocers' pay at the forefront of the grocery industry," says Natural Grocers Co-President Kemper Isely.

Source: Press Release