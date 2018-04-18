Pharmacokinetics of AcelRx Pharma's sublingual sufentanil supports effectiveness in monitored setting; shares up 4% premarket

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) is up 4% premarket on light volume in response to its announcement of the publication of pharmacokinetic characteristics of DSUVIA (sufentanil sublingual tablets) in the journal Anesthesiology.

The analyses used blood samples from healthy subjects and surgical patients participating in clinical trials to determine the effects of weight, age, sex and organ impairment on the clearance of sufentanil from blood plasma following tablet administration (under the tongue).

Following dosing of the 30 mcg sublingual tablet, therapeutic concentrations of sufentanil in plasma were achieved within 30 minutes and sustained for ~three hours, consistent with data generated in clinical studies. The results showed that drug clearance increased slightly with weight and decreased slightly with age. Sex, hepatic or renal impairment did not affect drug clearance.

The company expects to refile its U.S. marketing application this quarter. It received a CRL in October 2017 citing the need for additional safety data and changes to the Directions for Use.

