More on MGIC Insurance's Q1 beat

Adjusted operating income of $144.6M or $0.38 per share vs. $117.1M and $0.31 a year ago.

Insurance in force of $197.5B up 1.3% for the quarter and 7.6% Y/Y.

Primary delinquent inventory of 41,243 loans down 9.1% Y/Y. Percentage of primary delinquent loans of 4.02% vs. 4.55% a year ago.

Persistency of 80.2% vs. 76.9% a year ago.

Book value per share of $8.70 up 2.2% during quarter. Rising interest rates took $0.17 per share out of this result.

Conference call at 10 ET

Previously: MGIC Investment beats by $0.03, misses on revenue (April 18)

MTG flat premarket