Emerson buys Textron's tools and test equipment business for $810M

Textron (NYSE:TXT) +5.9% premarket after agreeing to sell its Tools & Test equipment business to Emerson (NYSE:EMR) for $810M.

EMR says the acquisition, combined with its Ridge Tool Company, "creates a global $1B professional tools business with the broadest offering for mechanical, electrical and plumbing contractors."

EMR expects the deal to be accretive to earnings in FY 2019 and immediately accretive to cash flow.

Also, TXT authorizes the repurchase of up to 40M common shares, which it says is sufficient for repurchases related to the Tools & Test divestiture.