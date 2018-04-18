Crytocurrencies available on Seeking Alpha

Just in case you haven't noticed, data, articles, news, and charts for more than 1.9K cryptocurrencies are now available on Seeking Alpha.

Like with any stock, ETF, or mutual fund, you can add virtually any crypto to your portfolio and begin seeing news and analysis of that coin in your feed; you also have the option of receiving real-term email alerts.

More details here

Related tickers: OTCQX:GBTC, COIN, RIOT, OSTK, SSC, MARA, UEPS, OTC:BITCF, XNET, GROW, OTCPK:BTSC, OTCQB:BTCS, OTCQB:MGTI, OTCPK:BTLLF SRAX, OTCPK:GAHC, OTC:ARSC, OTCPK:USTC, OTCPK:BLKCF, COINB, LFIN, BTC-USD, ETH-USD, LTC-USD, XRP-USD