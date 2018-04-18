First Solar 'could surge on good news,' upgraded to Buy at BAML

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) +3.2% premarket after BofA Merrill Lynch upgrades shares to Buy from Neutral with an $83 price target, raised from $75, saying "shares have been stuck but could surge on good news."

BAML's Julien Dumoulin-Smith sees Chinese solar demand growing in 2018, “holding up the global panel pricing environment yet again," as well as a draft and potential release of safe harbor language for construction latitude around the Solar Investment Tax Credit bringing “long-term stability to solar deployments."

“Import tariff exemptions appear less likely, also firming domestic pricing," Dumoulin-Smith writes.