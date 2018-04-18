Amazon and Best Buy to sell TVs together

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) are in a new partnership to sell different TV models powered by Amazon Fire.

The arrangement will see Best Buy feature the Amazon-powered TVs in stores and on its website. Best Buy will also become a merchant on Amazon's website for the Fire TVs in a deeper level of integration of the retail rivals.

"What’s new in this partnership is the depths of the physical integration between the software and the hardware," notes Best Buy CEO Hubert Joly.

More from Joly: "In the electronics and appliance space, our combined market share is about 25%. They’re gaining, we’re gaining, too. It’s not a zero-sum game."

It was only a few years ago that Best Buy was on the Death-by-Amazon watch list.

Details on the financial end of the BBY-AMZN deal weren't disclosed.