Conatus Pharma's IDN-7314 shows encouraging action in preclinical studies; shares up 4% premarket

Conatus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNAT) is up 4% premarket on light volume in response to its announcement that results from preclinical studies of liver disease candidate IDN-7314 have just been published in Toxicological Sciences.

The data suggest that a pan-caspase inhibitor could potentially reduce excessive clotting in patients with severe liver disease such as primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), an Orphan Drug indication.

IDN-7314 is an orally available pan-caspase protease inhibitor designed to reduce the activity of enzymes that play a key role in inflammation and cell death (apoptosis). The FDA designated the candidate an Orphan Drug for PSC in June 2017 followed by the EMA four months later.