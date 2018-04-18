Diana Shipping updates on time charter contracts

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) announces that it agreed to extend the present time charter contract with Cargill for one of its Capesize dry bulk vessels.

The gross charter rate is $20,250 per day for a charter period expected to commence on April 24.

The m/v Santa Barbara is currently chartered at a gross charter rate of $12,000 per day.

The company also announces that it has entered into a time charter contract with Cargill for one of its Kamsarmax dry bulk vessels.

The gross charter rate is$14,000 per day for a period of 13 to 15 months to commence on April 24.

Source: Press Release