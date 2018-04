Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) could face huge fines after a judge rules that a class action lawsuit over its old Tag Suggestions tool can move forward.

The company already faces a violation of $1K to $5K under Illinois law for each time it used a person's image without their permission as part of the tagging feature.

"We are reviewing the ruling. We continue to believe the case has no merit and will defend ourselves vigorously," responds Facebook to the legal development.