Rally for eBay after Morgan Stanley two-notch lift

Keep an eye on eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) after the e-commerce stock lands a two-notch upgrade from Morgan Stanley to Overweight from Underweight due to the transition away from PayPal.

"We expect EBAY to start intermediating its own payments (pulling away from PayPal) in '18 as management stated on its 4Q:17 conference call, with a planned full transition in mid-2020," writes MS analyst Brian Nowak.

"We are bullish about this initiative as we've seen other leading platforms … observe higher user conversion/spend from," he adds.

The Morgan team hikes its price target on eBay all the way up to $58 from $36.