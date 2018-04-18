Analysts say buy the dip in Lam Research despite lower shipment guidance

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) -4.5% premarket after a disappointing outlook for shipments in the June quarter and H2, but several analysts are out in defense of the stock, suggesting investors buy the dip.

"At or near $200, we are buyers all day long," Evercore ISI says - "put simply, the cost of adding each new memory bit is rising significantly across both DRAM and NAND, which should sustain elevated WFE for years to come."

Stifel keeps its Buy rating on LRCX and hikes its price target to $295 from $260, saying it would purchase shares on any weakness in the stock; the firm thinks the shipment outlook "could embolden bears who believe we are at the 'peak' of the cycle and in particular, on the memory front, where there are concerns on oversupply and overcapacity."

B. Riley FBR also maintains its Buy rating and raises its price target to $285 from $270 following "another solid revenue and EPS beat," saying investors are "selling the news" following strong market outperformance, as company growth, industry spending expansion and share buyback accretion create clear target visibility earlier than it had expected.