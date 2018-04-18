Bill Ackman talks Chipotle

Bill Ackman expects Chipotle (NYSE:CMG) to improve under new CEO Brian Niccol.

"There hasn’t been innovation at Chipotle in a decade," Ackman told Bloomberg. "That’s really going to change," he added.

Chipotle has a variety of initiatives gearing up, including breakfast, desserts and a drive-through business.

"Imagine if it’s run as a best-in-class restaurant company," Ackman noted on Chipotle's upside potential.

Ackman is a large investor in Chipotle through his hedge fund.

Shares of Chipotle are flat in the premarket session.