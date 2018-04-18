Norwegian Cruise Line announces $1B share repurchase program

The Board of Directors of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NASDAQ:NCLH) authorized a three-year, $1B share repurchase program. T

"The $1 billion share repurchase program authorization reflects our ongoing confidence in our financial strength and the long-term outlook of our business," said Frank Del Rio, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. “Our strong and growing cash flow will allow us to deepen our commitment to provide returns to our shareholders, while continuing to invest in our product, innovation and growth.”