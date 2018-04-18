Perry Ellis announces men’s accessories license for Original Penguin brand in Mexico

Perry Ellis International (NASDAQ:PERY) entered into a license agreement with Euroneck, S.A. de CV to design and distribute men’s accessories under the An Original Penguin by Munsingwear trademark in Mexico.

“Our partnership with Euroneck has been very beneficial and so I am delighted to extend our collaboration to include Original Penguin which will offer cool, classic products to our Mexican counterparts and will continue our initiatives to expand our business,” stated Perry Ellis International, Inc. CEO and President Oscar Feldenkries.

Press Release