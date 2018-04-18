Reuters: Saudi Arabia may seek to push crude oil as high as $100/bbl

U.S. WTI crude oil futures +1.8% to $67.72/bbl after hitting a fresh high going back to December 2014, and Brent crude +1.6% to $72.70/bbl, following yesterday's American Petroleum Institute report of a surprise 1M-barrel decline in U.S. crude inventories.

"Yesterday evening saw the API report a surprising decrease in U.S. crude oil stocks and a reduction in oil product stocks that was sharper than anticipated," Commerzbank says.

Perhaps also lending support is a Reuters report that Saudi Arabia may seek to push crude to $80 or even $100/bbl ahead of its planned IPO sale, a sign the world's top oil exporter will seek no changes to the OPEC production deal even though the agreement’s original target is within sight.

“Saudi Arabia wants higher oil prices and yes, probably for the IPO, but it isn’t just that,” an OPEC source tells Reuters. “Look at the economic reforms and projects they want to do, and the war in Yemen. How are they going to pay for all that? They need higher prices.”

