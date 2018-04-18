CytRx's LADR technology demonstrates potential anti-cancer benefits in preclinical studies; shares ahead 4% premarket

Thinly traded nano cap CytRx (NASDAQ:CYTR) is up 4% premarket on increased volume on the heels of its announcement of promising preclinical data on its LADR (Linker Activated Drug Release) drug candidates in a range of cancers. The results were presented at the American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting in Chicago.

The company says the candidates, LADR-7, LADR-8, LADR-9 and LADR-10, enable drug compounds to be molecularly bound to the protein albumin in the bloodstream which allows its controlled release at the tumor site. Albumin constitutes about 1/2 of the protein in plasma. All are IND-ready.

LADR-7 and LADR-8 bind the cytotoxic compound auristatin E to albumin. In preclinical testing, LADR-7 produced a 93% response rate in a melanoma model, an 86% response rate in ovarian cancer and a 100% response rate in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). LADR-8 showed a 67% response rate in ovarian cancer but only 27% in NSCLC.

LADR-9 and LADR-10 showed positive effects compared to the parent drug maytansine in all cancer models, including lung, breast, ovarian, renal cell and head and neck cancers.

Strategic Advisor Eric Curtis says the company currently in discussions with pharmaceutical companies related to out-licensing/developing the technology.