Credit Suisse sees upside on Performance Food Group

Credit Suisse initiates coverage on Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) with an Outperform rating.

The CS bullish view: "As the smallest of the big-3 foodservice distributors in the U.S., PFGC has an opportunity to grow both its top and bottom lines at an accelerated pace during what should be a uniquely favorable period for the industry; inflation is returning to the food complex, pricing is rational, and tax reform could stimulate the M&A environment. A top-tier management team provides incremental confidence in the company's ability to grow market share organically and via acquisition."

The investment firm assigns a price target of $36 to rep 17% upside potential for shares. The PT is 18.8X the FY19 EPS estimate from analysts Judaj Frommer and Yunhee Park on the food services stock.