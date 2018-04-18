INSYS to advance research on dronabinol inhalation via novel device; shares up 6%

INSYS Therapeutics (INSY +5.9% ) announces plans to advance the inhaled delivery of dronabinol for the potential treatment of cancer-related anorexia and Alzheimer's disease.

The inhalation technology is a breath-actuated device licensed from UK-based Senzer Ltd. that does not require heat or combustion to deliver the therapeutic to the lungs. Dronabinol, a man-made compound that contains cannabinoids, requires ambient temperature to maintain its molecular stability. It is currently administered orally (sold as Marinol by AbbVie) for the treatment of chemo-induced nausea and vomiting and anorexia in AIDS patients.