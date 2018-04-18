Heineken lower after earnings

Heineken (OTCQX:HEINY) reports organic beer volume rose 4.3% in Q1 off of strength in Asia, Africa and the Americas. Beer shipments in Europe were down 1.7% during the quarter.

CEO update: "Performance in the first quarter was in line with expectations, with volume growth benefiting from an earlier timing of Easter this year and a slow start last year. The Heineken® brand grew by 8.1% and we saw continued growth momentum in key markets around the world. In Europe, volumes were negatively impacted by cold weather across the region."

Heineken's U.S. business saw a high single-digit decline as key brands lost market share.

The beer giant reaffirmed prior guidance for profit margin improvement of 25 basis points this year.

Shares of Heinken are down 2% in Amsterdam trading.

