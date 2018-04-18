Report: Gannett on sidelines of Tronc bidding

Gannett (GCI +0.7% ) is sitting on the sidelines of bidding for Tronc (TRNC -1.1% ) this time around, the New York Post reports.

“Gannett is not going to think about it until they see how things shake out,” a source told the paper.

That's despite the fact that a pending sale of Tronc's Los Angeles Times and San Diego Union-Tribune would eliminate $330M in debt and $90 in pension obligations, making Gannett an even better fit.