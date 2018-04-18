Stocks edge higher at the open but techs slide

Stocks open with small gains after back-to-back big sessions, as the Q1 earnings season continues on its impressive start; Dow and Nasdaq both +0.1% , S&P +0.2% .

European markets are mostly higher, with U.K.'s FTSE +1.1% and France's CAC +0.3% but Germany's DAX -0.1% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei surged +1.4% and China's Shanghai Composite finished +0.8% .

Among U.S. corporate earnings, IBM -6.3% despite reporting better than expected Q1 earnings and revenues, but Morgan Stanley +2.8% , United Airlines +2.1% and CSX +7.1% following strong quarterly results.

"These are just slam dunk earnings," says Nich Raich of The Earnings Scout. "If you want to be bearish on stocks, don't look to earnings."

Most S&P sectors are higher but gains are modest overall, and the tech group ( -0.3% ) is in the red.

But the energy sector ( +1.3% ) is up sharply, as U.S. WTI crude oil ( +2.2% to $68.02/bbl) rises to its highest in more than three years after the American Petroleum Institute's weekly inventory report showed a surprise decline of 1M barrels; the government's weekly inventory report, which often deviates from the API, will be released at 10:30 a.m.

U.S. Treasury prices are under pressure, pushing yields higher across the curve; the benchmark 10-year yield is up 3 bps at 2.84%.

The Fed's Beige Book is due out at 2 p.m.