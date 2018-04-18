Momentum for CSX into Q2

CSX (NYSE:CSX) runs up 6.50% after Q1 results tops the estimates of analysts. The company also reaffirmed that it expects 2018 revenue to be up slightly and pointed to "positive momentum" into Q2.

Credit Suisse keeps an Outperform rating in place on CSX after factoring in the report. The investment firm also broke down the profit beat almost penny by penny.

CS on CSX: "We highlight that CSX benefited from several one-time and below the line items (~$0.03/sh from a real estate gain; ~$0.02/sh from liquidated damages; ~$0.02/sh from equity earnings of affiliates; and $0.01/sh from a lower tax rate) which created a net tailwind of ~$0.07/sh. However, even if we exclude these items, EPS still beat our expectations, and the core O.R. improved by more than 350bps y/y – despite a harsh winter, and severe service issues at CSX’s partner rails."

