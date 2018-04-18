More on Orient Paper's Q4 results

Orient Paper (ONP -1.6% ) reported Q4 revenue growth of 12.9% Y/Y to $35.4M. Segment revenues: regular corrugating medium paper +34.8% Y/Y to $24.6M, light-weight CMP -2.5% Y/Y to $5.2M, offset printing paper -16.8% Y/Y to $5.4M and tissue paper products -80.1% Y/Y to $0.3M.

Q4 overall gross margin declined by 1,380 bps to 10.2%. Segment gross margins: regular CMP declined by 1,890 bps to 10%, light-weight CMP declined by 1,430 bps to 8.9%, offset printing paper declined by 860 bps to 16.5% and tissue paper products declined by 530 bps to 5.8%.

Q4 operating margin dropped by 1,945 bps to -4.8%.

SG&A expenses +9.3% to $3M.

The company expects Q1 2018 revenue to be significantly impacted due to temporarily suspension of its production in January 2018.

