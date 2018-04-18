Aluminum, nickel prices rally to multi-year highs on sanctions fears

Aluminum prices jump more than 4% to a fresh seven-year high above $2,500/metric ton and nickel prices soar 11% in its biggest one-day jump since 2009 on fears that U.S. sanctions against Russia will widen.

Goldman Sachs analysts say aluminum may surge to as high as $3,000 in the near term, as the U.S. moves against Rusal - the world's top producer outside of China - have “dramatically affected” the market. “In the event that resolutions are not found quickly enough, prices are likely to exceed our forecasts."

“The Russian sanctions came at a time when the upstream alumina market was already facing tightness due to operational issues at the Alunorte refinery in Brazil,” Goldman says, referring to Norsk Hydro’s refinery.

Russia also accounts for ~10% of the global supply of nickel, which is “falling prey to the Rusal syndrome” and could raise costs for stainless producers and battery makers, says Malcolm Freeman of Kingdom Futures.

Russia’s Norilsk Nickel is one of the largest nickel producers and so far has not been affected by U.S. sanctions, but the market fears the sanctions could be extended.

Today's nickel surge also is affected by lower than expected production by Brazilian producer Vale (VALE +4% ), which says it produced 58.6K metric tons during Q1, a 25% Y/Y drop.

