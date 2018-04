As expected the Bank of Canada left its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 1.25%.

The policy statement, however, took note of the risks to growth thanks to trade policy, regulatory concerns, and lower tax rates to the south drawing capital which otherwise would have landed in Canada.

The loonie (NYSEARCA:FXC) has slipped about 50 pips since the news hit, now down 0.5% vs. the greenback and buying $0.7930.

Canadian shares (NYSEARCA:EWC) are turning sharply higher, now ahead 1.15% .

