Artelo Biosciences in-licenses portfolio of FABP-inhibitor drug candidates from SUNY

Artelo Biosciences (OTCPK:ARTL -19.8% ) inks a global exclusive license agreement with the The Research Foundation For The State University of New York (SUNY) for a portfolio of fatty acid binding protein (FABP)-inhibitor drug candidates with potential applicability in cancer, inflammation and pain. Financial terms are not disclosed.

The company says FABPs are intracellular transporters for an endocannabinoid produced in the brain called anandamide. In animal studies, elevated levels of endocannabinoids have shown beneficial effects on stress, pain, inflammation and lessening the effects of drug withdrawal.

Shares are down but only turnover of 475 shares.