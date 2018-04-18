New poll shows rising support for Trans Mountain pipeline, even in B.C.

Support for Kinder Morgan’s (KMI +1.3% ) Trans Mountain pipeline expansion is rising in British Columbia - the Canadian province whose premier is trying to block the project - as a poll by the Angus Reid Institute shows support from 54% of B.C.respondents, up from 48% in a survey conducted in February.

Support runs through all regions of the province: 50% in the metro Vancouver area, 54% on Vancouver Island and 60% in the rest of B.C.

Two out of three Canadians polled say the B.C. government is wrong to try to block the pipeline, a 10 percentage point increase since February.

The poll also finds the pipeline likely will play a role in coming elections, with 51% of Canadians and 56% of British Columbians saying it is one of the most important factors in deciding their federal vote.