Electrify America signs deal with Walmart

Electrify America announces that it will install electric vehicle chargers at more than 100 Walmart (NYSE:WMT) stores across 34 states.

The company says the roll-out will double the number of EV charging stations at Walmart locations in the U.S. A broader goal is to have 2K chargers at nearly 500 charging stations in the U.S. by June 2019.

Charging specs: "Electrify America’s charging systems will have a range in power from 50kW, the most commonly used fast charging for electric vehicles today, up to 350kW for its highway stations. The Electrify America systems will also offer DC Fast Chargers ranging from 50kW to 150kW for metro locations. An L2 AC charger will also be offered at a majority of metro DC fast charging stations to accommodate plug-in hybrids and non-DC-charge capable EVs."

Electrify America, which is a Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAY) subsidiary, is investing $2B over 10 years in ZEV infrastructure and education.