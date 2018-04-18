DOJ/AT&T trial: Time for the chief execs

A momentous couple of days starts in the landmark trial over the proposed merger of AT&T (T -0.4% ) and Time Warner (NYSE:TWX), with Time Warner chief Jeff Bewkes expected to take the stand today, and AT&T chief Randall Stephenson tomorrow.

The Justice Dept. rested its case a week ago, and most experts think AT&T has the edge.

That's showing up in investor confidence, with the spread between Time Warner's share price (currently $97.37) and the offer price of $104.56 steadily narrowing through the trial.

Meanwhile, U.S. antitrust chief Makan Delrahim -- perhaps bolstered by the inclusion of some confidential evidence -- said "We're not going to lose" when asked about hypothetical effects of the DOJ losing the case.

Previous trial coverage