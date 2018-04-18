Santander a bargain ahead of earnings - BTIG

It's been a rough 2018 for Santander Consumer (NYSE:SC) thanks to investor concern over what may or may not be deteriorating credit metrics.

Alongside uncertainty about what management has been saying, recent news reports of troubling signals in the U.S. subprime auto lending space have made for downward catalysts.

These concerns are misplaced, says BTIG's Mark Palmer. Santander is in a far different class than the smaller subprime lenders facing troubles. For one, it has highly sophisticated credit-decision models, and for another, it has the backing of parent Banco Santander (which owns more than 68% of SC).

Don't forget ample excess capital on the books at SC, as well as the potential for the parent to just go ahead and buy out the remaining shares it doesn't already own.