GDS acquires third data center in Guangzhou

GDS Holdings (GDS +3.4% ) expands footprint in Tier 1 market by acquiring a data center project in Guangzhou.

The acquisition is expected to close in the next couple of months.

“We are pleased to announce the acquisition of GZ3 that will further strengthen our position in Guangzhou,” stated Mr. William Huang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of GDS Holdings (GDS). “Not only does this acquisition meaningfully expand our presence in a key metro area, the value-enhancing synergies with the adjacent GZ1 and GZ2 facilities create a compelling proposition that allow us to uniquely serve the needs of our customers. GZ3 represents our fourth acquisition of a data center project in the past two years, and as part of our ongoing sourcing strategy, we will continue to pursue acquisitions of this type in tandem with our organic growth effort. In this booming China market, our demonstrated ability to provide continuous resource supply that underpins the expansion needs of our customers sets us apart from others and is a hallmark of our industry leadership.”

