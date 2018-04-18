Legacy Texas down 5.8% after earnings miss and downgrade

LegacyTexas (LTXB -5.8% ) reports Q1 NII of $78.61M (+2.7% Y/Y).

Gross loans held for investment grew by $85.9M; NPL of $49.8M (-47.2% Q/Q); NPA of $58M (-43.6% Q/Q) & non-interest-bearing demand deposits increased by $45.4M to $1.68B, which totaled 24.2% of total deposits $6.95B.

Return on average assets (non-GAAP) was 1.13%. & Net income of $25.76M (+75.7% Y/Y)

Downgrading to Market Perform from Outperform, Raymond James analyst Michael Rose says results were "notably short" of estimates thanks to credit-related issues. It's going to take "several clean" quarters before he might turn bullish again, he says.

Previously: LegacyTexas misses by $0.19, revenue in-line (April 17)