Boosted targets at Morgan Stanley? Not so fast, says Gorman

The bank posted a 15% return on equity in Q1. That's above the medium-term target of 10-13% set earlier this year.

Reminded of this by Mike Mayo on the earnings call, Gorman played it down. "There are these things called the markets that operate here,” says Gorman. “We will do fine when the markets are tough, and we will do better when the markets are good.”

Gorman also took note of some areas of weakness in Q1, noting a less than full underwriting calendar, extremely light transaction volume in wealth management, and very few gains in the investment portfolio.

Morgan Stanley (MS +1.1% ) so far is hanging on to some of its post-earnings-beat gain.

