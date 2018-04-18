Energy stocks on fire as crude oil extends rise to multi-year highs

|By:, SA News Editor

Energy stocks lead the market higher as crude oil extends its breakout to the highest level in more than three years following bullish inventory data, as the U.S. reports a 1.1M-barrel drop in the week to April 13; WTI now +2.3% at $68.07/bbl and Brent +2% at $73.01/bbl.

"It's a bullish report with the across-the-board drawdowns in everything," says John Kilduff of energy hedge fund Again Capital, noting "summer-like demand for gasoline."

Several energy stocks are posting 52-week highs, including CPE +3.3%, APC +2%, HES +2%, WLL +1.8%, WPX +1.8%, SRCI +1.6%, VLO +1.5%, RSPP +1.4%, PBF +1.4%, PSX +1.4%, VNOM +1.3%, SU +1.1%, HFC +1.1%, MPC +1.1%.

Among other energy leaders: CRZO +6.4%, OAS +5.9%, NFX +4.1%, MUR +3.6%, CPG +3.6%, FET +3.5%, SM +3.4%, NBL +3.4%, DVN +3.3%, XOG +3.3%, CVE +3.3%, XEC +3.3%, APA +2.6%, BTU +2.5%, QEP +2.1%, ECA +2%, RRC +2%.

ETFs: XLE, VDE, XOP, ERX, OIH, GASL, FCG, XES, ERY, DIG, BGR, GUSH, FENY, IYE, DUG, DRIP, IEO, FIF, GASX, IEZ, NDP, PXE, PXI, RYE, PSCE, PXJ, CRAK, FXN, DDG, NANR, XE, FTXN, JHME, ERYY, ERGF