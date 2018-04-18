Zayo Group +2.1% after Deutsche Bank upgrade, Neutral Path closing

Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) is up 2.1% and tagged its highest point in five weeks after Deutsche Bank upgraded to Buy from Hold.

The company's asset mix makes it a top beneficiary of themes like accelerating capex/tax reform and 5G, analyst Matthew Niknam says. The company also has upside catalysts from a potential REIT conversion, or M&A. (h/t Bloomberg)

Deutsche has boosted its price target to $42, implying 13% upside from current pricing.

Meanwhile, the company has closed on its acquisition of Neutral Path Communications and Near North Partners, adding 452 owned route miles as well as additional leased route miles.

With the deal, Zayo gets three owned diverse fiber routes out of Minneapolis, Chicago and Omaha.