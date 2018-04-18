Omnicom centralizes branding/research in new group

Omnicom (OMC +0.6% ) has formed a Brand Consulting Group to boost its branding and research offerings.

The new group combines global expertise from agencies Hall & Partners, Interbrand, C Space, OurCreative, Siegel + Gale, Sterling Brands and Wolff Olins.

"We have simplified our organization structure and service offerings to ensure that our client teams consist of the best talent no matter what agency they sit in or where they are located," says Omnicom CEO John Wren.

Agencies in the practice area will retain strong brands and cultures and continue to operate as independent businesses, the company says.