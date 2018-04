Navistar (NAV -0.8% ) tracks lower after a filing from Volkswagen Truck & Bus GmbH (OTCPK:VLKAY) indicates that there is no change to plans for Navistar.

"VW T&B continuously reviews its investment in the Issuer and may in the future determine to undertake various actions in connection with its investment, including the possible acquisition of the Issuer," reads the filing.

Shares of Navistar are up 25% over the last 30 days on some expectations for a full bid by Volkswagen for the company.