Lockheed enhances German partnerships for 'must-win' military helicopter bid

Lockheed Martin's (LMT +0.3% ) Sikorsky has partnered with more German companies including Rheinmettal (OTCPK:RNMBF) its bid to win a €4B ($5B) contract for its new CH-53K King Stallion heavy-lift helicopter from the German government and will showcase the industrial team at next week’s Berlin air show.

"We believe it’s a must-win,” Beth Parcella, who heads international sales for the Sikorsky program, tells Reuters.

The CH-53K, which the U.S. Marine Corps expects to declare combat-ready in 2019, will compete with Boeing’s (BA +1.2% ) CH-47 Chinook to replace Germany’s aging fleet of CH-53G aircraft.

The German defense ministry plans to issue a request for information in H2 2018 and award the winning bidder a contract in mid-2020, for deliveries to start in 2023.

LMT, in collaboration with Airbus-owned (OTCPK:EADSF, OTCPK:EADSY) European missiles group MBDA, the U.K.’s BAE Systems (OTCPK:BAESF, OTCPK:BAESY) and Italy's Leonardo (OTCPK:FINMF, OTCPK:FINMY), also is negotiating with Germany on the TLVS missile defense system.